Hamilton Center is Awarded Meaningful Grant

Posted: Aug 22, 2019 6:16 PM
Updated: Aug 22, 2019 6:16 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

the hamilton center has been awarded what's called "the school based systems of care grant". this is by the department of mental health and addictions. the grant is providing over 75 hundred dollars to strengthen the relationship between systems of care. . . the community. . . and local schools. news 10's dominic miranda was at the hamilton center today. he joins us now with more on the importance of the group "and" the purpose of this grant the hamilton center told me they are tremendously excited to have been awarded this grant. at 5 . . i told you that the center will now be able to better get the word out about systems of care in vigo county. hamilton center representatives say this is because not a lot of people know what it is and what its purpose is. the vigo county s-o-c is made up of agencies. . . service providers. . . and community members who meet once a month. their purpose is to provide services and support youth and families in the wabash valley. they discuss family . . social. . .economic. . mental and behavioral health needs in the community. working together. . . . they connect people in need to service providers and help families navigate the system of care. they aim to decrease barriers to treatment and ultimately improve the lives of youth and families in the area. these grant funds will be used to purchase marketing items specific to vigo county. a website will also be created to give children and families more access to resources. both the hamilton center and s-o-c members know how much this grant will help get the word out about the importance of their services. "it's important for all the service providers to connect to serve the community to reach children and families who are in need." /// "the importance of s-o-c is all these agencies coming together for a common purpose and that purpose is how can we best serve our youth and families." the hamilton center is thrilled that the dmha is alloting money for this grant. they believe the state is seeing the value of the s-o-c and allowing them to better market
