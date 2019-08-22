Speech to Text for Bloomfield gets $405,000 for Ready Schools Initiative

make your own donations. for the last year.... one wabash valley school has been working on plans to overhaul the way it teachers your kids. now they're getting a financial boost to put that plan into motion. news 10 bureau chief gary brian tells us how even the students are having a hand in the decisions. pk} "last school year bloomfield schools began the process of trying to get a ready schools grant. part of that process is coming up with a plan of how to implement almost a half of a million dollars. now all that hard work has paid off." it's been a busy year at bloomfield schools. as school leaders put together a ready schools plan...even the students got a say. "i've always wanted to be involved in making our school a better place. so i was like hey sounds like something i should do." "really nice to have the teachers and some administration like asking the students what we would like." jenny medina spent most of last year getting input from students, teachers, and member of the community. finding out what all the school could do better. "they are very concerned with the soft skills. are people showing up on time? are they responsible? do they have the adulting skills of knowing how to handle money?" with these concerns bloomfield put together their ready schools grant plan. that plan was accepted by regional opportunity intiatives. meaning the school now has $405,000 to implement their changes. "problem and project based learning will be one of the biggest changes for us. we also have a ciriculum, it's called world of work, that is very intentional in how it introduces careers to our kids." all in hopes of making sure students have a full hold on their future. "it's been cool like having a voice and something to like having a spot to say something about the school and what we have here and getting a lot of new things that will help the students and the administration both." "school officals say it will take three to four years to fully implement the new plan. in bloomfield, gary brian news 10."