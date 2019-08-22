Speech to Text for Sullivan and Greene County Jail Deal

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

explosive inside. sullivan county is now housing inmates in the greene county jail. this is the latest agreement that the jail has in place to alleviate overcrowding. news 10's tilly marlatt shares more on what has led to overcrowdiing in "many" county jails. till} "the sullivan county jail is now housing inmates in the greene county jail.the new agreement is in place to alleviate jail overcrowding here in sullivan county. i met with sheriff clark cottom today who says he simply doesn't have the bed space." "it's extremely challenging to have your inmates scattered throughout the state." housing inmates in other facilities is costly in more ways than one. "not only do we have to pay the daily fees for housing in other facilities but we also have to transport them and go get them for court and return them back to that particular facility. sullivan county is one of many jails that is feeling the affects of a 2016 criminal justice reform. the reform requires county jails to house level "6" felons. these inmates were previously held in state prisons. sheriff cottom says many county jails were not prepared to take on these inmates. "there have been times where we have had as many as 120 inmates. this past january we had 111 inmates. that's 200 percent over capacity. the state does provide reimbursement to county jails. cottom says the problem is the current jail does not have the space or structure to help inmates. "when we talk about what can we do, we can have programs and we can show individuals in jail a better way but to do that you have to be able to separate inmates and classify inmates. " sullivan county is currently in the process of building a new jail. sheriff clark cottom says that the new jail is at least three years out. he says the county is trying to be proactive before a bigger problem arises. reporting in sullivan, indiana, i'm tilly marlatt, news 10. news 10.