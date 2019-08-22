Speech to Text for Vigo County School Protection Officer fired following an arrest in Parke County

that they have." the vigo county school corporation fired a school resource officer. tonight...we're learning more about the charges that led to this decision. good evening and thanks for joining us. nathaniel "jake" arney of rockville is no longer a resource officer for vigo county schools. deputies arrested him last night on a charge of child seduction. the parke county sheriff's office took a report this week arney had an "inappropriate relationship" with an underage female. authorities told news 10 the alleged incident happened in 20-17. news 10's richard solomon joins us now live in the newsroom. he explains why it's important to report any concerns... i spoke with parke county sheriff justin cole. he told me they wanted to make sure they continue to keep children safe. sheriff cole told me his office takes any and every report like this seriously...especially when it comes to underage individuals. cole says the nature of the complaint prompted them to act fast. at 5... i explained vigo county schools acted to get rid of arney. the parke county sheriff's office also terminated him as a reserve deputy. and... the north central parke school corporation let him go as a substitute bus driver. parke county schools released this statement saying... "once we were made aware of the situation...we took swift action to severe ties with mr. arney as an employee" "regardless of you know what position you hold even in law enforcement yeah you're not above the law we're not going to protect you /// you still want to..get to the truth and whatever that truth is" sheriff cole told me arney will have a court date set in the near future. in the near court date set will have a told me arney sheriff cole truth is" sheriff cole told me arney will have a court date set in the near future. he urges people..if you see something..say something. reporting live in the newsroom im news 10's richard solomon back to you. the vigo county school corporation also released a statement. it says the school corporation takes seriously its duty to foster a safe environment for students. it also says the school corporation acted quickly to address arney's