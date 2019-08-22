Speech to Text for Local artist Bill Wolfe sets out to honor fallen Terre Haute Police Officer Rob Pitts

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

for the last several months.. local artist "bill wolfe" has been working "on an emotional project". he's putting "the finishing touches" on a statue of fallen terre haute police officer "rob pitts". new for you now at "5".. news 10's "ross rowling" gives you.. "the 1st look".. into this special tribute. //////// //////// unfortunately bill wolfe has gone down this road before... "i thought that brent long would be the last fallen officer i'd have to do." may 4th..20-18 devestating news struck terre haute for the second time in 7 years. "like everybody when they heard about it, it's like oh my god it's happened again, you know how can this happen again?" now, over a year later....bill wolfe's doing his part to help pick up the pieces in a way only he can do... "with a project like this, with a fallen officer, you hope that what you do is worthy of their sacrifice." fine strokes on this clay sculpture...forming the likeness of officer rob pitts... "we're making history, here" months of emotion... "these guys...obviously it's a dangerous job and boy to lose a member of your family." channeled into a reminder on the police station lawn... "every time the police officers sign on there shift they walk out and they see these guys you know and it reminds them of the heroes that we lost." two brave men, who gave everything they could... "it's pretty emotional to see those photos of brent and rob standing side by side in real life and now they're going to be in statue form forever" standing guard...eternally.... with chief photojournalist mike latta...i'm ross rowling, news 10. ////////// > ///////