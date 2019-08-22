Speech to Text for Junior Achievement of the Wabash Valley in need of volunteers

is taking toward a solution. "volunteers are needed" to help give students "a dose of the real world". imagine being an 8th grader with a career and a budget. "junior achievement of the wabash valley" hosts "the financial planning for real life program". it's an interactive.. real-life simulation.. giving students a chance to explore different career and lifestyle choices.. all while having to live on a budget. nearly "12"-hundred-students go throug the program "annually". now.. "the organization" is looking for volunteers to help-out. for more information.. on how "you" can get involved.. simply head right on over to w-t-h-i-tv dot com.