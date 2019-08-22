Speech to Text for Local nurses take part in training to better treat sexual assault victims

to you. /////// listen to this.. every "92"-seconds.. someone is sexually assaulted in this country. and that's according "to the rape, abuse, and incest national network". having resources to help victims "is critical". "several registered nurses" met "for sane training" at "union hospital" in terre haute they're learning how to become "sexual assault nurse examiners". that means.. when "a patient" seeks care "after bein sexually assaulted".. not having qualified staff to treat them.. could "add" to the trauma. //////// ////// "it is so damaging for the patient to be told we don't do that here, you'll have to go somewhere else. additionally, the patient, we really run the risk of losing them. they might terminate care all together. they might never show up at the second facility. they might never get their needs met." /////// "nurses" complete "class" and "lab work" for this training. this afternoon.. and all day tomorrow.. they'll work with "simulated patients". they'll practice "collecting evidence", "medica exams", "patient care",