Clear

Local nurses take part in training to better treat sexual assault victims

Local nurses take part in training to better treat sexual assault victims

Posted: Aug 22, 2019 5:14 PM
Updated: Aug 22, 2019 5:14 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Local nurses take part in training to better treat sexual assault victims

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to you. /////// listen to this.. every "92"-seconds.. someone is sexually assaulted in this country. and that's according "to the rape, abuse, and incest national network". having resources to help victims "is critical". "several registered nurses" met "for sane training" at "union hospital" in terre haute they're learning how to become "sexual assault nurse examiners". that means.. when "a patient" seeks care "after bein sexually assaulted".. not having qualified staff to treat them.. could "add" to the trauma. //////// ////// "it is so damaging for the patient to be told we don't do that here, you'll have to go somewhere else. additionally, the patient, we really run the risk of losing them. they might terminate care all together. they might never show up at the second facility. they might never get their needs met." /////// "nurses" complete "class" and "lab work" for this training. this afternoon.. and all day tomorrow.. they'll work with "simulated patients". they'll practice "collecting evidence", "medica exams", "patient care",
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
Scattered showers before a cool off
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local artist Bill Wolfe sets out to honor fallen Terre Haute Police Officer Rob Pitts

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

Junior Achievement of the Wabash Valley in need of volunteers

Image

Local nurses take part in training to better treat sexual assault victims

Image

ISP: Scene of suspicious package in northern Terre Haute rendered safe

Image

Terre Haute homeless man accused of raping a woman at a homeless camp along the Wabash River

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Team of Mercy Vigil Tuesday Sept. 10th City Hall @ 7:30pm

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Charlies Pub and Grub to support local survivors of domestic abuse

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'