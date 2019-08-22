Speech to Text for ISP: Scene of suspicious package in northern Terre Haute rendered safe

9th". "a northside terre haute neighborhood".. receives "the all-clear".. after "a suspiciou package" is discovered on top of a trash can this morning. around 8:30.. "an indiana state police trooper" was notified "of the suspicious package". "the explosive ordinance disposal team" was called to the "5"-thousand block "of north clinton street" to further investigate. the package.. described as "a duct-taped christmas style-tin".. was x-rayed.. and later destroyed by e-o-d crews. ////// //////// "that resident did an outstanding job of notifying us, letting us know that something was suspicious and people are just being vigilant and that's what we need from people to do out here. we can't be everywhere, 24/7 - 365." //////// while the investigation was underway.. the area was blocked off to traffic and residents in the area were asked to stay inside their homes. "the all-clear" was given just before