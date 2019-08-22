Speech to Text for Terre Haute homeless man accused of raping a woman at a homeless camp along the Wabash River

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in this "news 10 crime alert". "a homeless man".. appeared in court this afternoon.. facing a handful of charges.. including: "rape" and "domesti battery". "vigo county sheriff's deputies" arrested "48"-year-o "john davis" sunday. "police say".. they were sent "to a homeless camp" along the wabash river. and that's where "a woman" reported that "davis" beat and raped her. she then reportedly ran to a nearby home after convincing "davis" to let her go. "davis" remains "in the vigo county jail" at this hour on "50"-thousand-dollars bond. he returns to court "on september