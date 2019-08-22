Speech to Text for Team of Mercy Vigil Tuesday Sept. 10th City Hall @ 7:30pm

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

alia talks with christina crist about team of mercy's 3rd annual candlelight vigil on september 10th. this event will be held outdoors at terre haute city hall building, located at 17 harding avenue in terre haute. it starts at 7:30 p.m. there will be a heartfelt ceremony complete with special guest speakers, honorary lighting of candles and one of our survivors will be announcing the names of loved ones we have lost to suicide. 1-888-225-5550 facebook alia talks with christina crist about team of mercy's 3rd annual candlelight vigil on september 10th. this event will be held outdoors at terre haute city hall building, located at 17 harding avenue in terre haute. it starts at 7:30 p.m. there will be a heartfelt ceremony complete with special guest facebook 1-888-225-5550 facebook alia talks with christina crist about team of mercy's 3rd annual candlelight vigil on september 10th. this event will be held outdoors at terre haute city hall building, located at 17 harding avenue in terre haute. it starts at 7:30 p.m. there will be a heartfelt ceremony complete with special guest speakers, honorary lighting of candles and one of our survivors will be announcing the names of loved ones we have lost to suicide. 1-888-225-5550