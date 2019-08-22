All You Need to Know for Thursday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a juvenile is facing charges after a stabbing. it happened around 4:00 yesterday in the 1300 block of 4th avenue in terre haute. the victim is in stable condition. the juvenile's charges include aggravated battery and battery with a deadly weapon.

another business stepping up to help out coda is charlie's pub and grub in terre haute. news 10's jordan kudisch joins us live from "charlie's." she has more on how they're donating to the cause. when charlies heard about the funding issue with coda, they wanted to help out. that's why they're donating $1,000 dollars to the cause. they first shared the news on social media. they said they found inspiration from "red room cakery" who was also donating to the cause. the executive director of coda says she wants to challenge other businesses to do the same. so far coda has received $10,000 in the first 24-hours. charlies owner, cheyne o'laughin, says he wants to be there to support the community the way they supported him. you too can help coda reach its $150,000 goal. donate at coda-terre-haute.org or visit their facebook page. reporting live from charlies, jk, news 10.

happening tomorrow another local business will ask for your help to support "coda". "red room cakery" sells baked goods and biscuits and gravy. Tomorrow owners will donate part of their profits to coda in terre haute. you can buy a biscuits and gravy breakfast at the red room cakery. it costs $8.00. half of that price lus tips will go to coda. the promotion is from 8 to 10 a.m.

vigo county schools and hamilton center are teaming up for a new education program on vaping. it's called "catch my breath". if a student is caught vaping they have the option to attend a class once a week for four weeks with parent permission. the goal is to educate while not interrupting classes. statistics show 88% of children who complete this program say they are less likely to continue using vaping products.

an important decision was made concerning the convention center project. that's in downtown terre haute. the vigo county capital improvement board approved a guaranteed maximum price. it's 24-million, 633-thousand dollars. it will cover construction costs for the project and its 400-plus space parking garage. the price is only locked-in if the board secures bonds within the next 90 days.

downtown sullivan, Indiana is getting a $5,000 grant! the indiana office of community and rural affairs selected the heart of sullivan. the money will be used to put in a green space downtown. groundbreaking is expected this fall with the project completed by spring!

a new menards will open next tuesday. that's in terre haute. it's on jessica drive on the city's south side. this is the second menards location for the city.

today: showers and storms, cooler. high: 80

tonight: showers, cloudy. low: 63

tomorrow: cloudy start, sunshine later. high: 79