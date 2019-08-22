Charlies Pub and Grub to support local survivors of domestic abuse

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Thursday: Showers and storms, cooler. HIGH: 80

Thursday Night: Showers, cloudy. LOW: 63

Friday: Cloudy start, sunshine later. HIGH: 79

Detailed Forecast:

A chance of rain will continue through the day today with heavier rain and possible thundershowers this afternoon. Temperatures will rise through the day today slower than they have the last couple of days. Highs will climb to the upper 70's and lower 80's. Tonight clouds will continue with cooler air and lows in the 60's. Tomorrow the cooldown continues with highs in the upper 70's and sunny skies in the afternoon.