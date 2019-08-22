Clear
Thursday: Showers and storms, cooler. HIGH: 80

A chance of rain will continue through the day today with heavier rain and possible thundershowers this afternoon.

Posted: Aug 22, 2019 8:37 AM
Updated: Aug 22, 2019 8:49 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Thursday Night: Showers, cloudy. LOW: 63

Friday: Cloudy start, sunshine later. HIGH: 79

Detailed Forecast:

A chance of rain will continue through the day today with heavier rain and possible thundershowers this afternoon. Temperatures will rise through the day today slower than they have the last couple of days. Highs will climb to the upper 70's and lower 80's. Tonight clouds will continue with cooler air and lows in the 60's. Tomorrow the cooldown continues with highs in the upper 70's and sunny skies in the afternoon.

Terre Haute
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Scattered showers continue.
