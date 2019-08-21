Speech to Text for Congressman Larry Bucshon holds Woodrow Wilson town hall

to vote in 20-20. indiana state representatives want you to know they are working for you. congressman larry bucshon is traveling the state this week. he stopped by woodroow wilson middle school in terre haute tonight for a town hall. he says he wants to have a conversation about what's going on at a national level. that includes things like gun control...border security and immigration... and student debt. "i want to hear stories from what the people in my district what they feel and what they believe." bucshon will be in washington, indiana tomorrow night. he'll be at washington high school in the auditorium. doors open at 5:30.