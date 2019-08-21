Speech to Text for 155 grants worth $91,000 awarded to Vigo County schools

products. many students in vigo county will soon be able to do some pretty cool projects. the vigo county education foundation gave out 155 grants tonight. they total over 91-thousand dollars. the grant money will go toward projects teachers or the schools have in the works. school leaders say it would be harder to fund these projects without the help. "it is very exciting. they have some creative ideas. and finding the money to be able to suplement whats already going on in the classroom and to add some extra fuel to that is awesome. and the education foundation has been great to supply that. " 63 of this years projects are new. teachers had to apply to receive