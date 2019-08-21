Speech to Text for Juvenile in custody after Wednesday afternoon stabbing on 4th Avenue in Terre Haute

police have arrested a minor in connection to a stabbing. it happened around 4 o'clock today in the 13-hundred block of 4th avenue in terre haute. police gave first-aid to the victim at the scene. he is in stable condition tonight after being taken to a local hospital. police are not releasing the name of the suspect because of their age. we do know they face charges of aggravated battery and battery with a