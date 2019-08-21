Speech to Text for "I am blessed, I am grateful and honored..." a Terre Haute family is one step closer to their own ho

"clapping nats" a terre haute family is now one step closer to a new home. but getting to this groundbreaking wasn't always easy. "it is not a hand out it is a hand up" the statistics are alarming. 26- percent of residents in terre haute are living below the poverty line. that translates to one out of every four residents in the city is living in poverty that means.. buying a new house isn't in the cards for some. that's where organizations like habitat for humanity come in. the organization helps provide affordable housing for those in need. today the wabash valley chapter broke ground on its 71st home. new for you at 10 news 10s sarah lehman shares what this means for one family. patrece.. this area of lose dirt is where the start of something new happened today! habitat for humanity and indiana state university broke ground to start building a home for one lucky family! na} "3...2....1....wooooo" "i am bless, i am grateful, and i am honor for this fortunatey for us." dahlia{dal-ee-u} manalaysay{man-uh-lay-sa} and her two daughters have lived in terre haute for 9 years -- but have never owned a home here. "i was afraid to apply before or to get my own because i'm a single mom and i have my small kids so i said if something happen to me i don't know what to say or to do." but now...with help from isu and habitat for humanity... "it's a dream come true...turned a dream into a reality." heidi mitchell co executive director for wabash valley habitat for humanity says homes like these can change people's lives. "habitat homes are extremely important to the terre haute community they are helping to have a nice decent living home that's stable and it's theirs." it's something manalaysay says she never thought she'd have again. "i promise myself i'm not gonna buy a home and i dont know it's just like god pushed me and in my heart this is the right time for me to get a house." she says habitat for humanity is a blessing for her and her daughters. "i know god will always provide. there's a lot of angels out there who are willing to help this project." one of those angels is of course isu. the school is sponsoring this home. but the cool thing about habitat for humanity homes is the family who lives in the homes also helps build it! mitchell says the family will still pay mortgage on the house. she says it's not a hand out -- but a hand up.