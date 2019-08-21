Speech to Text for THN soccer

north vermillion's 2014 1a state championship team.... terre haute north girls soccer visited northview.. lady patriots star sasha thompson tracks down the ball and fires it past the goalee...the sycamore commit had two goals in this game...... less than two minutes later, kassidy kellett finds the back of the net to get northview on the scoreboard....lady knights down 2-1.... north has another rising star in ellie price...she takes advantage of the friendly bounce and drills off off the goalpost and in for a lady patriot goal.... terre