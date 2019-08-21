Speech to Text for Linton

welcome welcome back.... for the third year in a row linton football opens their season against state powerhouse southridge... over the last three years the raiders have been one of the top teams in 2a, because of the success factor they've been bumped up to 3a this year..... linton isn't ranked, but they believe they can be one of the better teams in 2a.... with 20 starters back the miners are ready to prove they can play with the raiders...