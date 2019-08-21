Speech to Text for New Educational Vaping Program in Vigo County Schools

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to actually understand the negative side effects of juuling of vaping." more than vaping." more than 100 cases of lung disease could be tied to vaping. that's according to a new study from several state health departments across the country. good evening and thanks for joining us. illinois has at least 10 confirmed cases. in indiana...the c-d-c says 11 hoosiers with a history of vaping have severe respiratory illnesses. the c-d-c has tracked nearly 100 cases in 14 states since june of this year. officials say people have fallen so ill...they need ventilators to help them breathe. many of the people affected have been teens and young adults. leaders in vigo county are working to prevent this from happening right here. they announced a new educational program. it's called "catch my breath". the program is in partnership with the hamilton center in terre haute. in addition to educating students on the dangers of vaping....the program also keeps students in class. news 10's dominic miranda spoke with representatives of the hamilton center and school officials. he joins us now live for more on what this program entails. the school corporation implemented this new program in repsonse to the 306 tobacco and vaping violations reported last year. that is between middle schools and high schools in vigo county. 25 percent of high school seniors and 10 percent of 8th graders reported that they vaped in just the last month. vigo county school corp. wants students to not miss class but also to be educated on the health risks and dangers of vaping. students will have the option to take one 30 to 40 minute class a week for 4 consecutive weeks. the curriculum includes topics such as the 50 plus chemicals that juul pods contain. . . . the effects of vaping on your lungs. . brain. . heart. . . and mouth. . . how teens are becoming addicted to the nicotine inside juuls and vaping products . . . and even strategies on saying no to peer pressure to smoke these products. school officials and hamilton center representatives alike are working to be proactive to educate students to keep them healthy and in school. "kids physically being healthy. . . mentally being healthy.. . and in their academics. . . they're allowed to be successful with their academics." /// "i think there is a large percentage of kids in that group that do use these that don't understand the dangers and i think when they are presented with that information that they will make an educated decision." statistics show that 88 percent of children who completed this program say they are less likely to continue using vaping products. reporting live from terre haute. . . i'm dominic miranda. . . news 10