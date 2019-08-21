Speech to Text for Public WiFi returns to downtown Washington

one wabash one wabash valley community is using technology to bring people downtown. news 10 bureau chief gary brian tells us how one business owner in downtown washington, indiana feels about the new offering. pk} "wifi has gone public here at meridith park in washington. it's the first step to bring the service to downtown." eastside flowers and gifts has been in business for just a couple of years. but they just recently moved downtown. "well we came downtown basically for, we have more room here and just to bring more business downtown. trying to build up the downtown of washington." efforts to build up downtown have been going on for some time. the most recent upgrade is wifi at meridith park. "we're really proud of this little park. we want to make it comfortable for people to come down and have a place if you need to check your email. or you're in town and you just want to stop here and check your email you can do that." using the wifi is simple. you just select it on your device and you're good to go. "we would like to extend it down main street, down to the pocket park that is across from the indiana theatre. it's important for people to be able to have connectivity." that expansion could come as soon as this fall. all in hopes of bringing more foot traffic downtown. "they know they can just pop over here, you can get you a steamer burger and come down here and sit at one of the picnic tables. but we just want people to enjoy main street." shop owner andy arvin says he hopes the service will be a positive for his shop. "you have growing pains with anything you do. i mean that's just understandable and i'm sure with this there will be a few growing pains but in the long run i guess it'll probably work out." "currently users are limited to two hours worth of the service in a 24 hour period. in