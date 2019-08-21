Speech to Text for Local group makes a musical donation to Wabash Vally high school's band program

hands of children. many americans believe music is a key component in a student's education. that's why one local organization is stepping in to provide help. the wabash valley musicians hall of fame presented a check to the marshall high school band in illinois. the check is worth 500 dollars. the school will use the money to buy a basoon. leaders say they want to give students access to more instruments. "this is able to give us something that maybe would benefit many kids that are going to go on to do music in college and need to try" "having music in a child's life really helps to develop them into a stronger person." the wabash valley musicians hall of fame is a not for profit organization. it promotes fellowship among