Speech to Text for U.S. Senator Todd Young makes Vigo County stop

up in the spring. back to you. a u.s. senator stopped in the wabash valley today. the terre haute chamber of commerce hosted a special luncheon for senator todd young. news 10 caught up with him at saint mary-of-the-woods college. people got a chance to speak with young and hear about how he's working for them in d.c. young says it also gives him the opportunity to hear what's important to you. "very intently focused on bringing down the cost of prescription drugs especially for our senior population. also communicating the good work that we're doing to address the opioid crisis in a bipartisan fashion." young says hoosier young says young says hoosier leaders are also working on ways to keep nicotine out of the