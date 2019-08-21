Speech to Text for The Heart of Sullivan receives grant to continue beautification projects in the downtown area

another project in sullivan, indiana is giving residents something to look forward to. on news 10 first at five.. we told you the "heart of sullivan" was awarded a 5-thousand dollar grant. the money will help build a greenspace in the downtown area. news 10's jada huddlestun was in sullivan this afternoon. she has continuing coverage for you this evening on how the beautification projects are helping area businesses. the greenspace will be a place for people to enjoy a meal... and even games. it's just one of many recent projects to draw people to the area. i spoke with a woman who works downtown. she says they've seen a lot of new customers lately thanks to the efforts to spruce things up. pk} taylor hayes works at the "newstand" in downtown sullivan it's a resturant that brings in people from all over. hayes says there has been more traffic lately.. and it's because of the work the city has put in. "we've gotten a ton of positive feedback from it. we have new people in here everyday. they love seeing our square. we get so many compliments on it. how pretty and everything it is." from new businesses.. to new sidewalks.. signs and flowers.. the heart of sullivan is drawing people back to where they once used to spend a lot time. community leaders hope this momentum continues. "we just want to continue to grow downtown sullivan, continue to support our businesses and help our businesses grow and continue to bring the community to the downtown, because one of the biggest pieces of our community is our downtown." change can be hard.. but hayes hopes everyone sees it's for the best. "all of these old buildings right now they're history to us, but when my kids are raised, the new stuff that they're building it's going to be history to them. you know you just have to keep repeating that cycle. i just love that i think it's really neat." sullivan was one of two communities in the state to receive the grant. work is expected to start on the greenspace this fall.. and wrap