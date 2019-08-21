Speech to Text for 30,000 kids are in foster care, and your help is needed

goes from 8 to 10 am. billboards are popping up all across the wabash valley asking for foster parents to come forward. more than 30-thousand kids were in foster care in indiana in 2017. that's according to the indiana youth institute. news 10's tilly marlatt went to lyons, indiana today to meet with a foster parent at "open arms christian ministries". pk} foster care coordinators at open arms says they're turning away "10" to "15" kids each d one local family has been able to help more than 20 children. shelby english has three children of her own, but she says she has found room to love even more. "everyone told us we were crazy. we already have full time jobs. we have a child with a disability. so we had a lot going on." the english family did not let that stop them from helping. "our family feels so much more whole when we have more kids there. our kids love these kids and it's amazing to watch these kids with other kids." the english family takes in kids in emergency situations and short-term care situations. "you can become licensed and just respite kids for short periods of time to give foster aprents a break and to give dcs some time to find a home for that kid rather than that kid sleeping in the dcs office." shelby english encourages others to consider becoming foster parents. "we thought we would change lives through doing foster care but these kids have changed our lives." "open arms wants you to know there are a variety of ways you can help. from short-term to long-term placements. you can find more information on our website at w-t-h-i tv dot com. reporting live in lyons, indiana, i'm tilly marlatt, news 10."