Speech to Text for Crews work to make major enhancements to ISU campus entrance

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

you. //////// you may've noticed some dirt being moved "over at indiana state university". it's a continuation "of the health and human services project".. with a bonus. i-s-u's "bryan duncan says".. "crews" are busy putti in a new sidewalk.. replacing the old chainlink fence with ornamental metal fencing. building new retaining walls. and creating a tree row. in the end.. it will create "a major enhancement to the campus' entrance. /////// ///// "we've had several projects trying to improve the aesthetics and the presence of our main entrance, and the safety also. so, trying to improve all of those things and really create a more aesthetically pleasing and main presence to the entrance to campus." ////// now many have asked about "a have asked now many ////// now many have asked about "a round-about" going in at 3rd and chestnut. that was on "i-s-u's master plan" roughly "10"-years-ago. "duncan says".. that is no longer "in the works". however.. "officials" are now looking at some sort of crossing in that area. as for other major construction projects on campus.. "duncan says".. "hulm center" will remain under renovation for the next year or, so. then.. "dreiser hall" is the next major state-funded capital project