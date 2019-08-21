Clear

Crews work to make major enhancements to ISU campus entrance

Crews work to make major enhancements to ISU campus entrance

Posted: Aug 21, 2019 5:23 PM
Updated: Aug 21, 2019 5:23 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Crews work to make major enhancements to ISU campus entrance

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

you. //////// you may've noticed some dirt being moved "over at indiana state university". it's a continuation "of the health and human services project".. with a bonus. i-s-u's "bryan duncan says".. "crews" are busy putti in a new sidewalk.. replacing the old chainlink fence with ornamental metal fencing. building new retaining walls. and creating a tree row. in the end.. it will create "a major enhancement to the campus' entrance. /////// ///// "we've had several projects trying to improve the aesthetics and the presence of our main entrance, and the safety also. so, trying to improve all of those things and really create a more aesthetically pleasing and main presence to the entrance to campus." ////// now many have asked about "a have asked now many ////// now many have asked about "a round-about" going in at 3rd and chestnut. that was on "i-s-u's master plan" roughly "10"-years-ago. "duncan says".. that is no longer "in the works". however.. "officials" are now looking at some sort of crossing in that area. as for other major construction projects on campus.. "duncan says".. "hulm center" will remain under renovation for the next year or, so. then.. "dreiser hall" is the next major state-funded capital project
Terre Haute
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Rockville
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Casey
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Marshall
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Scattered showers continue.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New Educational Vaping Program in Vigo County Schools

Image

Public WiFi returns to downtown Washington

Image

Local group makes a musical donation to Wabash Vally high school's band program

Image

U.S. Senator Todd Young makes Vigo County stop

Image

The Heart of Sullivan receives grant to continue beautification projects in the downtown area

Image

30,000 kids are in foster care, and your help is needed

Image

Wednesday Early Forecast

Image

Crews work to make major enhancements to ISU campus entrance

Image

Congressman takes part in ride-along with local first responders

Image

Capital Improvement Board agrees to $24.6 million maximum price for the convention center and parkin

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'