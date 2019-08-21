Speech to Text for Congressman takes part in ride-along with local first responders

is "september 18th". "news 10" caught-up "with congressman doctor larry bucshon" today.. as he did a ride-along "with trans-care ambulance crews". he listened "to 1st responders" about challenges their facing in the field.. and how he may be able to help "on a political front". "buschon says".. it boils down to these providers being under-estimated at the service they provide to the community. ///// ////// "i understand how, what ems providers do really impacts their community as a whole so it's great to have a local company like this that's really providing service across the state and its just very important." //////// "congressman buschon" has been hosting "town hall meetings" around the state. "the public" is invited to attend. "tonight".. he'll be "at woodrow wilson middle school". doors are set to open at 5:30.. with the meeting running from "6" until 7:30". "if" you can't make it out to tonight's "town hall".. he i scheduled to be "at washington high