Speech to Text for Capital Improvement Board agrees to $24.6 million maximum price for the convention center and parkin

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

are healthy" "new details for you".. as the downtown convention center project.. now has "a cap" on ho much it can cost. "the vigo county capital improvement board".. agreed "to a guaranteed maximum price". that's "24"-million "633"-thousand-dollars. this covers the cost of building the convention center and the parking garage. and "the price" is good for "90"-days. now.. "the board" must buy some adjacent property.. in order to close on the bonds for the project. ////// /////// (12.10.11) "the bonding companies are not going to loan you the money until you own the property you're going to build the facility." /////// "the board" met "in executive session" to discuss the properties it needs to buy.. in order to build the convention center. "those purchases" could be approved at the board's "next meeting" which