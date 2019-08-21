Clear

Capital Improvement Board agrees to $24.6 million maximum price for the convention center and parkin

Capital Improvement Board agrees to $24.6 million maximum price for the convention center and parking garage

Posted: Aug 21, 2019 5:19 PM
Updated: Aug 21, 2019 5:19 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Capital Improvement Board agrees to $24.6 million maximum price for the convention center and parkin

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

are healthy" "new details for you".. as the downtown convention center project.. now has "a cap" on ho much it can cost. "the vigo county capital improvement board".. agreed "to a guaranteed maximum price". that's "24"-million "633"-thousand-dollars. this covers the cost of building the convention center and the parking garage. and "the price" is good for "90"-days. now.. "the board" must buy some adjacent property.. in order to close on the bonds for the project. ////// /////// (12.10.11) "the bonding companies are not going to loan you the money until you own the property you're going to build the facility." /////// "the board" met "in executive session" to discuss the properties it needs to buy.. in order to build the convention center. "those purchases" could be approved at the board's "next meeting" which
Terre Haute
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Rockville
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Casey
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Marshall
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Scattered showers continue.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New Educational Vaping Program in Vigo County Schools

Image

Public WiFi returns to downtown Washington

Image

Local group makes a musical donation to Wabash Vally high school's band program

Image

U.S. Senator Todd Young makes Vigo County stop

Image

The Heart of Sullivan receives grant to continue beautification projects in the downtown area

Image

30,000 kids are in foster care, and your help is needed

Image

Wednesday Early Forecast

Image

Crews work to make major enhancements to ISU campus entrance

Image

Congressman takes part in ride-along with local first responders

Image

Capital Improvement Board agrees to $24.6 million maximum price for the convention center and parkin

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'