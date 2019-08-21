Clear

Keeping your kids healthy as they head back to the classroom

"back to school time".. can often lead students "to the nurse's office". "health experts say".. "common illnesses" that often arise with the start of a new school year.. are "colds", "strep throat", and "head lice "head lice" can often spread through contact. not sharing combs and hats.. can avoid spreading lice. "health officials say".."handwashing is key" to preventing most illnesses. "vaccines" are also important. "jennifer powell".. is the director of pediatrics "at terre haute regional hospital". she encourages parents.. to have their child receive "a flu vaccine". ////// ////// "i can tell you the kids we see in the hospital are much sicker who do not have the vaccine than the ones that we see that are." ////// "powell says".. it's also important to keep young children around others "who
