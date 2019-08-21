Speech to Text for Red Room Cakery set to hold a fundraiser to help raise money for CODA

good good afternoon. i'm susan dinkel. it's wednesday, august 21st. "the terre haute community".. is stepping-up this afternoon. this comes.. after "an abuse shelter" spoke-out "about financial issues". "yesterday".. "on news 10".. we told you about "the council on domestic abuse" or, "coda".. and how there are "concerns with funding". "leaders said".. thousands of dollars was needed.. otherwise.. "residential services" would be no more. news 10's.. "rondrell moore" joins us now "live" fro our newsroom. he explains.. how local businesses.. are immediately lending a hand to help. //////// 150,000 thousand dollars. that's the exact number coda needs to keep housing victims of abuse. if they don't reach that by next month, those victims will have to leave. yesterday on news 10, we explained there were changes to how the group receives state grant reimbursement. this change is affecting what they can afford. well... after our story aired, several businesses said they wanted to help. earlier today, we stopped by the red room cakery at 26-19 fort harrison in vigo county. the business specializes in cupcakes and baked goods. it also makes a mean "biscuits and gravy". this friday only, from 8 to 10 am, folks who come out can get a biscuit and gravy meal for 8 dollars. owners will be donating half of that price, plus tips to coda. they say, they're excited to be able to help. ///// 12:12:23,19 "i remain humble on all this stuff. i'm just happy i can help out in some little way. they're part of the community and i will always preach you know the community's been very gracious to me over the last year and a half and i'm honored to do something to give back like they are ." ////// and the red room cakery isn't the only business giving to coda. charlies pub in terre haute is also giving a donation. news 10 will have more from leaders on why they're doing it, coming up tomorrow on news 10 this morning. reporting live... rondrell moore susie, back to you. ////