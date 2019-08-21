Clear

Red Room Cakery set to hold a fundraiser to help raise money for CODA

Red Room Cakery set to hold a fundraiser to help raise money for CODA

Posted: Aug 21, 2019 5:14 PM
Updated: Aug 21, 2019 5:14 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Red Room Cakery set to hold a fundraiser to help raise money for CODA

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

good good afternoon. i'm susan dinkel. it's wednesday, august 21st. "the terre haute community".. is stepping-up this afternoon. this comes.. after "an abuse shelter" spoke-out "about financial issues". "yesterday".. "on news 10".. we told you about "the council on domestic abuse" or, "coda".. and how there are "concerns with funding". "leaders said".. thousands of dollars was needed.. otherwise.. "residential services" would be no more. news 10's.. "rondrell moore" joins us now "live" fro our newsroom. he explains.. how local businesses.. are immediately lending a hand to help. //////// 150,000 thousand dollars. that's the exact number coda needs to keep housing victims of abuse. if they don't reach that by next month, those victims will have to leave. yesterday on news 10, we explained there were changes to how the group receives state grant reimbursement. this change is affecting what they can afford. well... after our story aired, several businesses said they wanted to help. earlier today, we stopped by the red room cakery at 26-19 fort harrison in vigo county. the business specializes in cupcakes and baked goods. it also makes a mean "biscuits and gravy". this friday only, from 8 to 10 am, folks who come out can get a biscuit and gravy meal for 8 dollars. owners will be donating half of that price, plus tips to coda. they say, they're excited to be able to help. ///// 12:12:23,19 "i remain humble on all this stuff. i'm just happy i can help out in some little way. they're part of the community and i will always preach you know the community's been very gracious to me over the last year and a half and i'm honored to do something to give back like they are ." ////// and the red room cakery isn't the only business giving to coda. charlies pub in terre haute is also giving a donation. news 10 will have more from leaders on why they're doing it, coming up tomorrow on news 10 this morning. reporting live... rondrell moore susie, back to you. ////
Terre Haute
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Rockville
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Casey
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Marshall
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Scattered showers continue.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New Educational Vaping Program in Vigo County Schools

Image

Public WiFi returns to downtown Washington

Image

Local group makes a musical donation to Wabash Vally high school's band program

Image

U.S. Senator Todd Young makes Vigo County stop

Image

The Heart of Sullivan receives grant to continue beautification projects in the downtown area

Image

30,000 kids are in foster care, and your help is needed

Image

Wednesday Early Forecast

Image

Crews work to make major enhancements to ISU campus entrance

Image

Congressman takes part in ride-along with local first responders

Image

Capital Improvement Board agrees to $24.6 million maximum price for the convention center and parkin

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'