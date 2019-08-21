Speech to Text for Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

now.. here's today: cloudy start, sunshine later. high: 87 tonight: showers and storms, increasing clouds. low: 71 tomorrow: cooler, thunderstorms. high: 79 today: cloudy start, sunshine later. high: 87 tonight: showers and storms, increasing clouds. low: 71 tomorrow: cooler, thunderstorms. high: 79 today: cloudy start, sunshine later. high: 87 tonight: showers and storms, increasing clouds. low: 71 tomorrow: cooler, thunderstormtoday: cloudy start, sunshine later. high: 87 tonight: showers and storms, increasing clouds. low: 71 tomorrow: cooler, thunderstorms. high: