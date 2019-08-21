All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

good news for people in daviess county. Just before six this morning 9-1-1 service was restored. it had been out since last night. that's for both the washington police department and the daviess county sheriff's office. but once again service has been restored.

terre haute's council on domestic abuse will suspend residential services as of september 14th. coda's executive director says slow state grant reimbursement is partly to blame. also, some operating costs cannot be covered by grants. "coda" wants to raise $150,000 in order to re-store residential services to survivors of domestic abuse. you can donate on their website codaterrehaute.org.

illinois families will be able to get their kids life-saving medication for a cheaper cost. governor j-b pritzker signed a bill. it requires insurance companies to cover the cost of epi-pens. that's for children whose allergies require it. this move is in response to the rising cost of the injectors over the last decade.

a political action committee wants you to "vote yes for vigo county schools". pac organizers developed a website, facebook page, and twitter. it's also coming soon to instagram. all are in support of the operational referendum for vigo county schools. they hope to explain the issues facing the school corporation, and why they need this referendum.

happening today - vigo county school leaders and the hamiliton center will partner to bring a new vaping program to the classroom. the new program would provide a solution to the increase in vaping on school grounds. news 10's jordan kudisch joins us live this morning from the school corp. building. she has more on the new initiative. it's called "catch my breath." students would attend a 40-minute class taught by the hamiliton center. The class meets once a week for four weeks. but why is there such an increase in vaping and why are there reasons for concern? most vaping tools contain nicotine. whether that be a "vape pen" or "juul." teens are often attracted to the devices because of the flavors which hide the nicotine. according to the cdc, tobacco use is the leading cause of disease and death in the united states alone. for children at this age who are still developing, exposure to nicotine can alter the way the brain works. the school corporation hopes that by providing this new program students will learn the risks of vaping while not taking away from important class time. news 10 will be at this meeting this morning and will have more for you on first at five this evening. reporting live in downtown terre haute, jk, news 10.

some eyesores in vigo county will soon be removed. that's after county commissioners approved the bids for blighted properties. "bell and bell" will handle the jobs. the cost will be about $66,000. at least 10 properties will be torn down soon. commissioners say they're looking to hit more properties in the fall. the bicknell interlocal agreement with knox county will now go before county council members. that's after commissioners passed the agreement in a 2-1 vote yesterday. the agreement would allow knox county deputies to help with policing duties in the town.

today: cloudy start, sunshine later. high: 87

tonight: showers and storms, increasing clouds. low: 71

tomorrow: cooler, thunderstorms. high: 79