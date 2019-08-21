New vaping program to be introduced in Vigo County Schools

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Wednesday: Cloudy start, sunshine later. HIGH: 87

Wednesday Night: Showers and storms, increasing clouds. LOW: 71

Thursday: Cooler, thunderstorms. HIGH: 79

Detailed Forecast:

After a foggy start to the day sunshine will return in the early afternoon and conditions will still be hot with highs in the upper 80's. Heat index will be close to 100. Tonight showers and storms will move in and lows will fall to the lower 70's. Cooler conditions will move in to the region tomorrow with a chance of rain most of the day.