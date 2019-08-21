Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Wednesday: Cloudy start, sunshine later. HIGH: 87

After a foggy start to the day sunshine will return in the early afternoon and conditions will still be hot with highs in the upper 80's.

Posted: Aug 21, 2019 8:36 AM
Updated: Aug 21, 2019 8:42 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Wednesday: Cloudy start, sunshine later. HIGH: 87

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Wednesday: Cloudy start, sunshine later. HIGH: 87

Wednesday Night: Showers and storms, increasing clouds. LOW: 71

Thursday: Cooler, thunderstorms. HIGH: 79

Detailed Forecast:

After a foggy start to the day sunshine will return in the early afternoon and conditions will still be hot with highs in the upper 80's. Heat index will be close to 100. Tonight showers and storms will move in and lows will fall to the lower 70's. Cooler conditions will move in to the region tomorrow with a chance of rain most of the day.

Terre Haute
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Indianapolis
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 69°
Foggy, cloudy start, warmer later.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

New vaping program to be introduced in Vigo County Schools

Image

Wednesday: Cloudy start, sunshine later. HIGH: 87

Image

The Make a Wish Foundation is looking for volunteers

Image

Two Clark County towns attempt world record for largest items

Image

Jerry Nunez

Image

THN NORTHVIEW

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Rose Hulman is studying an asteroid that will come closer to the Earth than the moon

Image

Knox County commissioners pass interlocal agreement 2-1

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'