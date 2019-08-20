Speech to Text for The Make a Wish Foundation is looking for volunteers

dozens of children are waiting for their wish to come true.. and you can help make it happen! the make a wish foundation is looking for volunteers. the organization grants life changing wishes to children with critical illnesses. 2 volunteers are needed for every wish kid.. volunteers meet with their wish kid..and learn what their wish is in order to make it come true. leaders say it's a rewarding experience. "we are impacting children's health. we are improving their health. we are bringing hope. we are bringing strength. we are bringing light at a time when a lot of families and kids are experiencing really tough things ." volunteering is as simple as picking up the phone or going online. we've linked you to how you can do that on our