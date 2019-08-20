Speech to Text for Two Clark County towns attempt world record for largest items

clark county illinois two clark county illinois communties are hoping to once again hold a title for the world's largest. casey and marshall illinois unveiled thier attempts at the world's largest gavel.. the world's largest gavel.. golf club.. and swizzle spoon today. its part of a county-wide tourism push they measured the items today in a public ceremony. last year... marshall attempted the gavel. they say this year they are hopeful of beating the record. casey is aiming to set the first record for the worlds largest swizzle spoon. the results of todays measurements will be available on september 28th.