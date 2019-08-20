Speech to Text for THN NORTHVIEW

welcome back.... we're just three days away from kickoff for the opening friday night of the indiana high school football season... one of the marquee games in the wabash valley this week has northview visiting terre haute north... lets flashback to last years game between the knights and patriots... terre haute north had owned this series, but northview changed that.. the knights beat the patriots 35-25, it was northview's first win over north since 2006... northview head coach mark raetz knows his team will face a terre haute north team ready to take them down this friday!