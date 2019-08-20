Speech to Text for Rose Hulman is studying an asteroid that will come closer to the Earth than the moon

in education news tonight.. a local university is studying an asteroid that could come close to the earth... in the near future.. ...10 years to be exact. astronomers discovered the "apophis" astroid in 2004.. it's about the size of the empire state building. back then, they projected it could hit the earth, causing catastrophic damage. today we spoke to research experts from rose-hulman institute of technology. they say since 2004, the research has changed. 22:46:20,17 dominic ludovici dir. oakley observatory "it will be closer to the earth than some of our geo-synchronous satelites, and closer to the earth than the moon, but it's still going to be about 19,000 miles away from the surface of the earth." you'll be able to see the asteroid with the naked eye on a dark clear night... but that won't be until 2029.