Speech to Text for Knox County commissioners pass interlocal agreement 2-1

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

their facebook page. just two weeks ago... the city of bicknell approved an interlocal agreement with knox county. the agreement would pay for four sheriff's deputies to be assigned to the city. that's because the bicknell police department was down to one officer! while the city approved.. the knox county council and commissioners still have to agree to it. knox county commissioners met tonight about the matter. news 10 bureau chief gary brian was at that meeting. in continuing coverage tonight.. he tells us where the agreement stands now. tonight's discussion on the interlocal agreement lasted for just under an hour. at the end of that discussion the commissioners passed the agreement. the knox county commissioners chambers were full tuesday night. it was the second time the group had discussed the interlocal agreement with bicknell. "i haven't found a single person who has said 'i don't want the bicknell police department to exist." bicknell currently only has one active police officer. the city worked up an agreement with a sheriff to provide additional coverage. "they may go to a surrounding area of bruceville or freelandville or edwardsport if needed. but their main patrol will be bicknell. and they will stay there 24/7." some residents from bicknell attended the meeting tonight. they voiced a number of concerns about their coverage and the communication to those in town. "i think the hostility comes from the lack of communication from our own administration. by not including us, by not having town meetings or public hearings." "i want everybody here to know that we back our police department and we back you too. alright? we are for our police officers. our adminstrators are not for our officers." the interlocal agreement passed with a 2-1 vote. however all three commissioners said it didn't come easy. "theres no amount of thought process that was left out of this and i believe this is whats best for the county." the last hurddle for the agreement is the county council. they tabled the agreement at their previous meeting. live in vincennes gary brian news 10.