Speech to Text for VCSC announces launch 'Vote yes 4 Vigo County Students' PAC and website

"how strong our schools is represents us as a community" good evening and welcome to news 10 on myfox10. "vote yes for vigo county schools!" that's the name of a political action committee that's been started to help vigo county schools. earlier today the "pac" held a press conference explaning why they needed to form. news 10's sarah lehman was there. in our top story tonight... she joins us now live with more. patrece... the political action committee was formed to help advocate for vigo county school's operational referendum. it's something they hope will help the community understand just exaclty what the school needs. "the politcal action committee has developed this website, this facebook page, and this twitter account. in order for us to communicate with our community about what the issues are maybe even what the issues aren't" vigo county school's operational referendum has been a big talker in the county. superintendent rob haworth says right now the school system have a dwindling cash balance. he thinks by the end of this calendar year that balance will be about ten percent of the overall operating education and operational program. that could affect their bond rating. if the referendum doesn't pass -- the school corporation must make 8 million dollars in budget cuts. "we will know 4 million dollars worth of cuts -- we will feel 8 million worth of cuts." now, these committees are typically formed when a candidate is running for election. they'll help support them and make sure their message gets out. but -- haworth explains about 80 percent of residents no longer have a connection with the school. so the district formed the pac to make sure people have a better understanding of what goes on day to day and why this referendum is so important. "you know when we have over half of the studetns on free and reduced lunch programs education is a pruent way to help people move out of poverty and break those cycles of generational poverty." our school reprsents us as a communtiy and we need to keep that strong to bring businesses in to bring people in to our community and see what we can offer to them." the operational referendum will be on ballots this coming novemeber. there will be community meetings starting after labor day. tthey want to make sure everyone knows exactly what's being asked. you can find more information about the political action committee and the referendum on our website w-t-h-i-t-v dot com. reporting live in terre haute i'm sarah lehman news 10