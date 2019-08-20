Speech to Text for No location selected yet for new Vigo County VA hospital

least "18"-years of age. "news 10" continues to stay on top of "the latest developments" regarding "a new veterans affairs hospital" coming to terre haute. we continue to reach-out "to the v-a" for updates "on where the process stands". as of air time.. "v-a reprentatives" tell "news 10". a decision has yet to be made on where the new hospital will be located. in fact.. we're told.. this is done on purpose "to ensure fairness in the bidding process". "the v-a says".. various authorizations must take place first.. including: "congressiona l approval" before it can announce a location for the hospital. of course.. we'll continue to stay in contact "with the v-a".. and get word out to you as soon as a site has been selected.