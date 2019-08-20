Speech to Text for Vigo County Parks Department holds public meeting to discuss the master plan

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"your input" is still needed.. to compile a new "5"-year master plan "for the vigo county parks and recreation department". "today".. a 2nd public meeting was held "at hawthorne park". "the mission" is to gather as many viewpoints from the community as possible "about our county parks". "that input" will then be funneled "to county leaders". "the department's current plan" ends this year. "the new plan" will cover 20-20 through 20-25. a 3rd and final community session is scheduled for september 4th at 6:30" at saint mary-of-the-woods college". you can also access "the master plan community survey online". just go to w-t-h-i t-v dot com.. and