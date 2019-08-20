Speech to Text for CODA suspending residential services due to financial struggles

"a local shelter for domestic abuse victims".. announces.. it must "suspend its residential services". "the council on domestic abuse" or, "coda" was forced t make this decision "due to money challenges". "the financial struggle".. simply boils down "to state funding". and "with coda services" in jeopardy.. many victims will soon "not" have a place to stay news 10's "dominic miranda".. spoke with residents "of coda". he joins us now.. "live".. with their reaction to this news. plus.. he walks us through "how we can help"! //////// susie. . . i was here at the coda shelter earlier this morning. residents were devastated by the news. i spoke with some of those survivors . . . who indicated to me just how much coda means to them. "it's your second life. . . you know your second chance at life." raw words from one survivor.. on the importance of the council on domestic abuse shelter. delays in grant funding.. and increased administrative costs are now forcing coda to suspend its residential services. "to hear about it closing. . it just breaks my heart because not only do i need a place to stay but there are other women who are in horrific situations who could die if they don't have a place to come to like this." in order to resume those services... coda needs "150"-thousand dollars. executive director sarah campbell says the community is already coming together to show their support. "we have people coming out of the woodwork today to contact us and say they are rooting for us that our community needs our services." /// "it's really great to see all of the community coming forward to support us. because they do know how important our services are." no one knows that more than this resident. "i've been so blessed to be here." /// "if i didn't have this place to come to. i wouldn't have known what to do. you know i would have been out on the street." both survivors and advocates say your support.. no matter how big or small. will help give those victims a second chance. "definitely just give what you can because it all adds up." /// "you would be helping families in need. you would be saving lives." //////// the agency will continue to offer all non-residential services.. including counseling.. medical assistance.. transportation.. referrals for job training and education and legal services. coming up at 6.. you'll hear from another resident about just how much they need your help. reporting live in terre haute. . . i'm dominic miranda. . . news 10. ///////// "if" you're interested in making a donation to coda's cause.. simply go to our website "at w-t-h-i t-v dot com". and while you're there.. you will also find "2"-importan phone numbers. "if" "you" or, "someone you know" is in "a domestic violenc situation".. you'll want to keep these numbers handy. for the terre haute area.. call 1-800-566-coda or, 26-32 that line is open between the hours of "8"-o'clock in the morning and "8"-o'clock in the evening. and a "24"-hour state-wide hotline is also available. "that phone number"... 1-800-332-74-85.