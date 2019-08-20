Speech to Text for Annual Mayor's Ride looks to benefit Clay County Humane Society

the clay the clay the clay county humane society is in the "red" more than ever! and they're running at double capacity! that's why they need "you" to "rev up" for the 8th annual "mayor's ride". we stopped by the shelter today. the manager told news 10...they are currently 35-thousand dollars "over" budget. too many animals means more vaccines, healthcare needs and more mouths to feed! ..."we've had a lot more animals this year than we've had in the past so expenses have gotten pretty bad. right now, we are currently at 160 animals in house on top of another 30 out in foster.." the shelter's biggest fundraiser is the mayor's ride. a motorcycle ride, dinner and live music. they need to raise 20-thousand dollars! it's set for saturday, september 14th. all proceeds go directly to the clay county humane society. for more information...get on their facebook page or you can