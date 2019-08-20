Clear

Annual Mayor's Ride looks to benefit Clay County Humane Society

The Clay County Humane Society is in the red now more than ever...and they are running at double capacity.

Posted: Aug 20, 2019 6:43 PM
Updated: Aug 20, 2019 6:43 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Annual Mayor's Ride looks to benefit Clay County Humane Society

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the clay the clay the clay county humane society is in the "red" more than ever! and they're running at double capacity! that's why they need "you" to "rev up" for the 8th annual "mayor's ride". we stopped by the shelter today. the manager told news 10...they are currently 35-thousand dollars "over" budget. too many animals means more vaccines, healthcare needs and more mouths to feed! ..."we've had a lot more animals this year than we've had in the past so expenses have gotten pretty bad. right now, we are currently at 160 animals in house on top of another 30 out in foster.." the shelter's biggest fundraiser is the mayor's ride. a motorcycle ride, dinner and live music. they need to raise 20-thousand dollars! it's set for saturday, september 14th. all proceeds go directly to the clay county humane society. for more information...get on their facebook page or you can
Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Scattered Storms Linger
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

No location selected yet for new Vigo County VA hospital

Image

Vigo County Parks Department holds public meeting to discuss the master plan

Image

CODA suspending residential services due to financial struggles

Image

Tuesday Night: Showers and storms, mostly cloudy. LOW: 70°

Image

Annual Mayor's Ride looks to benefit Clay County Humane Society

Image

Track work wraps up at Sportland Park in Clinton

Image

Parents receive musical open house opportunity at the Kindercenter

Image

Vigo County hitting golf cart sized bumps with off-highway vehicle ordinance

Image

Vigo County awards bid to tear down 10 abandoned properties

Image

Illinois to become first state to require insurance companies to cover cost of EpiPEns for kids

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'