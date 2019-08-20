Speech to Text for Track work wraps up at Sportland Park in Clinton

avenue in terre haute. the next phase of a project in clinton, indiana is nearing completion. "sky drone 10" recorded this video of the track at sportland park. workers closed it last week in order to clean and repave the track. they finished up that work early this morning. all together the entire project will cost more than 200- thousand dollars. phases three and four of the project will focus on upgrading the park's parking and rest-rooms.