Speech to Text for Parents receive musical open house opportunity at the Kindercenter

important to you. parents in terre haute received a sneak peek into a special program. the kinder center held a special open house. it allowed parents with infants and toddlers to get hands on with music. the kindercenter offers a music program called kindermusik. it's one of the most popular music and movement programs for early education. news 10 spoke with the owner of the kindercenter in terre haute. she says the program helps parents get involved with their children. "i have had several parents over the years that i actually take it as a compliment that they have said you taught me how to play with your child and its like oh wow that is the coolest thing that you could have ever said to me." the kindercenter is located on wabash