Speech to Text for Vigo County hitting golf cart sized bumps with off-highway vehicle ordinance

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the fall. a new ordinance for off-highway vehicles is doing well in vigo county... but leaders say they're still hitting a few bumps along the way. the ordinance allows the vehicles to be on county roads... however... that does "not" include golf carts. commissioners say they're not recognized by the d-n-r. in vigo county...off-highway vehicles "must" be registered with the state. drivers must also have a valid license... insurance... and be at