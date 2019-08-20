Clear

Vigo County awards bid to tear down 10 abandoned properties

About $66,000 will go toward blight elimination in Vigo County.

Posted: Aug 20, 2019 6:30 PM
Updated: Aug 20, 2019 6:30 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Vigo County awards bid to tear down 10 abandoned properties

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to you. about 66-thousand dollars will go toward blight elimination in vigo county. commissioners awarded bids for the project this morning. company "bell and bell" will tear down 10 properties. they're spread out in different areas thoughout the county. commissioners say they're correcting problems now... so they don't cause more issues in the future. "they get infested with animals... racoons and possums... and they become a health problem. people start dumping trash on those properties when they see that there's nobody in there. so right now it's just better to get them tore down... and get them cleaned up." since bids came in lower than expected. commissioners say they're looking to hit more properties in
Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Scattered Storms Linger
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

No location selected yet for new Vigo County VA hospital

Image

Vigo County Parks Department holds public meeting to discuss the master plan

Image

CODA suspending residential services due to financial struggles

Image

Tuesday Night: Showers and storms, mostly cloudy. LOW: 70°

Image

Annual Mayor's Ride looks to benefit Clay County Humane Society

Image

Track work wraps up at Sportland Park in Clinton

Image

Parents receive musical open house opportunity at the Kindercenter

Image

Vigo County hitting golf cart sized bumps with off-highway vehicle ordinance

Image

Vigo County awards bid to tear down 10 abandoned properties

Image

Illinois to become first state to require insurance companies to cover cost of EpiPEns for kids

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'