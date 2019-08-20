Speech to Text for Illinois to become first state to require insurance companies to cover cost of EpiPEns for kids

illinois illinois families will now be able to get their children life-saving medication at a cheaper cost.. thanks to a new bill. on news 10 first at five.. we told you about house bill 34-35. it "requires" insurance companies to cover the cost of epi pens for children 18 years and younger with severe allergies. in tonight's health alert.. news 10's jada huddlestun joins us in the studio with more from those who need this medication to survive. illinois governor j-b pritzker signed the bill last week. it makes illinois the first state in the country to pass the law to help children and families. i spoke with a student today in robinson, illinois. she shares how important this life saving medication really is. grace gower is in 8th grade at nuttall middle school in robinson, illinois. she carries two epipens on her at all times. gower was diagnosed with a severe peanut allergy when she was just three years old. "i was three and i really wanted a peanut butter and jelly sandwhich, and that would've been the first time that i ever ate peanut butter. i ate it and i couldn't like even get it down because i was just breaking out and my throat had already closed." a dose of epineherine from an epipen can help save the life of someone who's going through anaphalactic shock. that's why a law like this.. can help save these patients lives no matter their financial status. "it's detrimental. i mean you have to have it. we have about 20 students in our district with epineherine that have anaphalactic reactions without it, so it's life or death." cindy rehmel is one of the school nurses in the district. she says this will not only benefit families at home.. but also during the school day. "by having those epipends readily available, and just knowing that if we needed to use one and needed another that it wouldn't be such a burden for those parents to provide that to us. it gives us a sense of relief knowing that our kids are protected." although she has not had any serious reactions since she was a kid.. gower is always aware of her surroundings just in case. "we still have one table that my friends and i always sit at and we just always clean if off before we sit down. they might not make it because your throat will close and you won't be able to breathe. breathe. the bill goes into effect january 1st. it comes after a decade of rising epipen prices. back