Clear

VCSC announces launch 'Vote yes 4 Vigo County Students' PAC and website

A political action committee has formed to help advocate for Vigo County School's Operational referendum.

Posted: Aug 20, 2019 6:24 PM
Updated: Aug 20, 2019 6:24 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for VCSC announces launch 'Vote yes 4 Vigo County Students' PAC and website

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a new committee has formed to help with vigo county school's operational referendum. it's a political action committee..or "pac" called "vo yes for vigo county schools. earlier today there was a press conference explaining "why" they needed to form. news 10's sarah lehman was there. she joins us now live with more! patrece...rondrell... the political action committee has been designed to support and advocate for the school's referendum. today at the press conference they announced their website... facebook... twitter... and an instagram that's coming soon. the committee was formed to help... promote safety and wellness for children... support teachers and staff... ensure safety for children... ensure a vibrant community... and protect property values. all things that would come if the operational referendum pases in november. the committee is hoping to be able to reach out to the community and help them understand why the school needs the referendum. and also to answer any questions the community may have. superintendent rob haworth says he is still planning on having community meetings with himself and the pac. those will start after labor day. i'll have more on why the committee formed and what you can expect coming up tonight on news 10 on my fox 10 and news 10 nightwatch. reporting live in downtown terre haute i'm sarah lehman news 10 back to you.
Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Scattered Storms Linger
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

No location selected yet for new Vigo County VA hospital

Image

Vigo County Parks Department holds public meeting to discuss the master plan

Image

CODA suspending residential services due to financial struggles

Image

Tuesday Night: Showers and storms, mostly cloudy. LOW: 70°

Image

Annual Mayor's Ride looks to benefit Clay County Humane Society

Image

Track work wraps up at Sportland Park in Clinton

Image

Parents receive musical open house opportunity at the Kindercenter

Image

Vigo County hitting golf cart sized bumps with off-highway vehicle ordinance

Image

Vigo County awards bid to tear down 10 abandoned properties

Image

Illinois to become first state to require insurance companies to cover cost of EpiPEns for kids

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'