Speech to Text for VCSC announces launch 'Vote yes 4 Vigo County Students' PAC and website

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a new committee has formed to help with vigo county school's operational referendum. it's a political action committee..or "pac" called "vo yes for vigo county schools. earlier today there was a press conference explaining "why" they needed to form. news 10's sarah lehman was there. she joins us now live with more! patrece...rondrell... the political action committee has been designed to support and advocate for the school's referendum. today at the press conference they announced their website... facebook... twitter... and an instagram that's coming soon. the committee was formed to help... promote safety and wellness for children... support teachers and staff... ensure safety for children... ensure a vibrant community... and protect property values. all things that would come if the operational referendum pases in november. the committee is hoping to be able to reach out to the community and help them understand why the school needs the referendum. and also to answer any questions the community may have. superintendent rob haworth says he is still planning on having community meetings with himself and the pac. those will start after labor day. i'll have more on why the committee formed and what you can expect coming up tonight on news 10 on my fox 10 and news 10 nightwatch. reporting live in downtown terre haute i'm sarah lehman news 10 back to you.